Noida, Lucknow to have police commissioners: Yogi govt takes big decision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday declared Lucknow and Noida will be made into commissionaires and will have separate police commissioners. In a big cabinet decision, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also announced that Lucknow will be divided into two zones - Lucknow City and Lucknow Rural for better policing. The number of women officers will also be increased in Noida, Greater Noida and capital city Lucknow.

Lucknow and Noida will be developed into better cities on Smart and Safe City model. In Greater Noida and Noida, there are more than 25 lakh people and hence, setting up a police commissioner's office was the need of the hour, Yogi Adityanath announced today.

Two additional police commissioners will also be deputed in Lucknow and Noida.

According to what Yogi Adityanath annouced, 40 new police stations will be set up in Lucknow. A police commissioner of ADG rank will be appointed. A woman police commissioner will also be appointed for the security of women in the city, the chief minister said.

Special police will also be deployed to manage traffic in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, adding additional CCTV cameras will be installed across the city.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported the Uttar Pradesh government is considering the introduction of the police commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida. The senior superintendents of police for Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) were transferred on Thursday and no new officers posted there immediately.

"The government is discussing the commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida," Director General of Police OP Singh had said.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.

