Gaurav Chandel murder: Yogi Adityanath government announces Rs 20 lakh for family

Image Source : FILE Yogi Adityanath government announces Rs 20 lakh to Gaurav Chandel's family

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 20 lakh as aid to the family of Gaurav Chandel who was murdered in Greater Noida on January 7, 2020. Gaurav Chandel (39), a regional manager of a private firm, and a resident of Greater Noida West was robbed and murdered being robbed near his house. It is suspected that the killers were a gang of carjackers who had posed as cops and asked Chandel to stop near Parthala Chowk on Monday (January 6) night when he was on his way home in Gaur City from his office in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar.

There hasn't been much progress in the investigation. On Friday (January 10) Commissioner of Meerut Division Anita C. Meshram and IGP of Meerut Zone Alok Singh met the victim's family. The government has also suspended four police officers including Bisarkh Police Station in-charge Manoj Pathak, Inspectors Vedpal Singh Tomar, Rajendra Kumar Singh and phase-3 Kotwali's Garhi police station in-charge Man Singh.

Chandel's murder has sent shockwaves through Greater Noida that has a number of high-end residential complexes. Chandel's family could not file a missing person complaint with the police after he did not come back home. Family members of Gaurav Chandel were told to come the next day by policemen who were sleeping inside the chowki.

General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Government over its 'lethargic' attitude and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Priyanka Gandhi said the police are still clueless about the perpetrators who committed the crime.

प्रबंधक के पद पर काम करने वाले गौरव चंदेल जी की नोएडा में अपराधियों ने हत्या कर दी थी। लूट-पाट के बाद हुई हत्या में सरकार की कार्रवाई अभी तक ढीली-ढाली ही है।



नोएडा जैसे लोकेशन पर अगर अपराधियों के हौसले इतने बुलंद हैं तो पूरे यूपी में क्या स्थिति होगी? pic.twitter.com/J2XrwSQVTE — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 12, 2020

