Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikar dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop implementation of the CAA in the state. During a meeting in North 24 Parganas district's Thakurnagar, an area dominated by the Matuas whose roots are in Bangladesh, Adhikari said the "CAA Act does not suggest that the citizenship of anyone will be taken away if one is a bonafide resident with legal documents".