Mike Pence says he and his will be tested for coronavirus | Live Updates

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus. Pence's comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump.
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders the shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies, as death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 4,825 in the country.
Embassy of India in Italy: 263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India and Italian authorities
Junta Curfew to be observed between 7 am to 9 pm, today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.
