Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mike Pence says he and his will be tested for coronavirus | Live Updates
Live now

Mike Pence says he and his will be tested for coronavirus | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 22, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2020 6:23 IST
Breaking News March 22
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News March 22

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 22, 2020.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live updates :Breaking News March 22

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 22, 2020 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Mike Pence says he and his will be tested for coronavirus

    US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus. Pence's comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump.

  • Mar 22, 2020 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies

    Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders the shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies, as death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 4,825 in the country.

  • Mar 22, 2020 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India

    Embassy of India in Italy: 263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India and Italian authorities

  • Mar 22, 2020 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Junta Curfew to be observed between 7 am to 9 pm today

    Junta Curfew to be observed between 7 am to 9 pm, today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. 

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X