A New Mexico man, who was driving drunk without a valid license, barrelled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said. Jeff Irving (33), was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate.