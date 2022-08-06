India reports 19,406 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,34,793

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases updates : India recorded 19,406 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,65,552.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,34,793, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,364.

Active cases:

A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,649. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 6 was recorded 4.96 per cent.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Maharashtra reported 2,024 new coronavirus cases on Friday and five deaths, a rise of 162 infections from the day before. With this, the state's tally rose to 80,55,989 and the death toll rose to 1,48,129, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,862 and seven fatalities.

The five deaths comprised two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Akola. Mumbai accounted for 446 of the new cases reported during the day. The recovery count increased by 2,190 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,95,954, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,906.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 6 10310 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1787 88 2316704 319 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 367 22 65501 80 296 4 Assam 4745 728119 8022 5 Bihar 1023 38 831144 250 12284 6 Chandigarh 879 22 95085 148 1171 7 Chhattisgarh 3513 4 1150849 428 14075 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24 7 11521 4 9 Delhi 6876 701 1931590 1716 26327 2 10 Goa* 974 44 247975 112 3855 11 Gujarat 5992 254 1242561 1198 10975 3 12 Haryana 4097 397 1019460 657 10647 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 5227 173 294350 951 4173 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5133 142 458336 679 4776 2 15 Jharkhand 956 55 434399 180 5327 16 Karnataka 11403 336 3964998 1704 40155 2 17 Kerala*** 11786 558 6645250 1849 70548 1 18 Ladakh 97 14 28635 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1385 79 1038701 247 10758 1 21 Maharashtra 11906 171 7895954 2190 148129 5 22 Manipur 297 106 136865 152 2133 23 Meghalaya 723 32 93471 51 1609 1 24 Mizoram 1283 42 231938 223 711 25 Nagaland 68 7 34987 11 772 1 26 Odisha 5223 176 1302941 1011 9145 1 27 Puducherry 778 53 168740 136 1967 28 Punjab** 11318 460 747101 17827 1 29 Rajasthan 2607 276 1283866 153 9589 2 30 Sikkim 598 94 41522 193 474 1 31 Tamil Nadu 10598 389 3501916 1530 38033 32 Telangana 6418 61 814179 923 4111 33 Tripura 917 118 105394 234 934 2 34 Uttarakhand 2505 93 434289 237 7717 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 4243 243 2078254 634 23574 1 36 West Bengal 9006 942 2067284 1720 21389 5 Total# 134793 571 43465552 19928 526649 38 ***Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

