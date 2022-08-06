Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
  4. India reports 19,406 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,34,793

India reports 19,406 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,34,793

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,34,793, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2022 10:07 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on August 6 was recorded 4.96 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,649

COVID-19 cases updates: India recorded 19,406 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,65,552.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,34,793, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,364.

Active cases:

A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,649. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 6 was recorded 4.96 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Covid19 vaccine: Centre reduces gap between 2nd and precaution dose to 6 months on NTAGI's advice

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Maharashtra reported 2,024 new coronavirus cases on Friday and five deaths, a rise of 162 infections from the day before. With this, the state's tally rose to 80,55,989 and the death toll rose to 1,48,129, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,862 and seven fatalities.

The five deaths comprised two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Akola. Mumbai accounted for 446 of the new cases reported during the day. The recovery count increased by 2,190 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,95,954, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,906.

ALSO READ: Delhi logs 2,419 new Covid cases today, highest in over 6 months

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 10310 10  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1787 88  2316704 319  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 367 22  65501 80  296  
4 Assam 4745   728119   8022  
5 Bihar 1023 38  831144 250  12284  
6 Chandigarh 879 22  95085 148  1171  
7 Chhattisgarh 3513 1150849 428  14075
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24 11521   4  
9 Delhi 6876 701  1931590 1716  26327
10 Goa* 974 44  247975 112  3855  
11 Gujarat 5992 254  1242561 1198  10975
12 Haryana 4097 397  1019460 657  10647
13 Himachal Pradesh 5227 173  294350 951  4173
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5133 142  458336 679  4776
15 Jharkhand 956 55  434399 180  5327  
16 Karnataka 11403 336  3964998 1704  40155
17 Kerala*** 11786 558  6645250 1849  70548
18 Ladakh 97 14  28635 228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1385 79  1038701 247  10758
21 Maharashtra 11906 171  7895954 2190  148129
22 Manipur 297 106  136865 152  2133  
23 Meghalaya 723 32  93471 51  1609
24 Mizoram 1283 42  231938 223  711  
25 Nagaland 68 34987 11  772
26 Odisha 5223 176  1302941 1011  9145
27 Puducherry 778 53  168740 136  1967  
28 Punjab** 11318 460  747101   17827
29 Rajasthan 2607 276  1283866 153  9589
30 Sikkim 598 94  41522 193  474
31 Tamil Nadu 10598 389  3501916 1530  38033  
32 Telangana 6418 61  814179 923  4111  
33 Tripura 917 118  105394 234  934
34 Uttarakhand 2505 93  434289 237  7717
35 Uttar Pradesh 4243 243  2078254 634  23574
36 West Bengal 9006 942  2067284 1720  21389
Total# 134793 571  43465552 19928  526649 38 
***Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

