India reports 19,406 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,34,793

A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
The daily positivity rate on August 6 was recorded 4.96 per cent
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,649
COVID-19 cases updates: India recorded 19,406 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,65,552.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,34,793, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,364.
Active cases:
A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,649. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 6 was recorded 4.96 per cent.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Maharashtra reported 2,024 new coronavirus cases on Friday and five deaths, a rise of 162 infections from the day before. With this, the state's tally rose to 80,55,989 and the death toll rose to 1,48,129, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,862 and seven fatalities.
The five deaths comprised two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Akola. Mumbai accounted for 446 of the new cases reported during the day. The recovery count increased by 2,190 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,95,954, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,906.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|41
|6
|10310
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1787
|88
|2316704
|319
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|367
|22
|65501
|80
|296
|4
|Assam
|4745
|728119
|8022
|5
|Bihar
|1023
|38
|831144
|250
|12284
|6
|Chandigarh
|879
|22
|95085
|148
|1171
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3513
|4
|1150849
|428
|14075
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|24
|7
|11521
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6876
|701
|1931590
|1716
|26327
|2
|10
|Goa*
|974
|44
|247975
|112
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|5992
|254
|1242561
|1198
|10975
|3
|12
|Haryana
|4097
|397
|1019460
|657
|10647
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5227
|173
|294350
|951
|4173
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5133
|142
|458336
|679
|4776
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|956
|55
|434399
|180
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|11403
|336
|3964998
|1704
|40155
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|11786
|558
|6645250
|1849
|70548
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|97
|14
|28635
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1385
|79
|1038701
|247
|10758
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11906
|171
|7895954
|2190
|148129
|5
|22
|Manipur
|297
|106
|136865
|152
|2133
|23
|Meghalaya
|723
|32
|93471
|51
|1609
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1283
|42
|231938
|223
|711
|25
|Nagaland
|68
|7
|34987
|11
|772
|1
|26
|Odisha
|5223
|176
|1302941
|1011
|9145
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|778
|53
|168740
|136
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|11318
|460
|747101
|17827
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2607
|276
|1283866
|153
|9589
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|598
|94
|41522
|193
|474
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|10598
|389
|3501916
|1530
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|6418
|61
|814179
|923
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|917
|118
|105394
|234
|934
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2505
|93
|434289
|237
|7717
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4243
|243
|2078254
|634
|23574
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|9006
|942
|2067284
|1720
|21389
|5
|Total#
|134793
|571
|43465552
|19928
|526649
|38
|***Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.