Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal from Thursday will start off with a stop by at the South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF). According to officials, he will inaugurate six modern floating Border Out-Posts and a boat ambulance stationed in the Sunderban waters.

After inaugurating the floating BOPs, Union Cooperation Minister Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the Maitri Sangrahalaya (Museum) located at BOP Haridaspur.

The number of floating BOPs has been increased to enhance the surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans of West Bengal.