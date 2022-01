Daily Covid-19 infections in Germany surged to 58,912 cases on Wednesday, around 18,870 more than a week ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said. Since late December, Germany's national seven-day rate per 100,000 inhabitants has been rising steadily, reaching 258.6 on Wednesday. This was up from 239.9 the previous day, and 205.5 a week ago, according to the RKI, Xinhua news agency reported. Covid-19 infections with the Omicron variant increased by 7,027 within one day, or 20 per cent, to a total of 42,556, RKI said. More than 19,000 of these cases were found in the 15-34 age group.