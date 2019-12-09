Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: BJP issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 9, 2019.
The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner of the building along with his manager in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident here in which 43 people were killed.
The owner, identified as Rehan, was booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
With Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Monday, the ruling BJP has issued whip to all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for three days starting from December 9, sources in the party said on Sunday.
The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The whip, asking all BJP MPs to be present in the House, has been issued, a source said.
