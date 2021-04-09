Friday, April 09, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates April 9

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2021 6:46 IST
Breaking News Live Updates April 9
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live Updates April 9

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS APRIL 9

  • Apr 09, 2021 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    1 killed, 6 injured in Texas industrial park shooting

    One person was killed and at least six others were wounded in a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, said police. Police in Bryan city of Texas are searching for a suspect after the shooting incident, reports CNN. 

  • Apr 09, 2021 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    700 vaccination centres could not work for two days due to vaccine shortage: Odisha COVID Vaccination In-Charge

    Odisha's COVID-19 Vaccination In-Charge Bijay Panigrahi said, "700 vaccination centers could not work for two days due to vaccine shortage. With the stock we've, we can continue vaccination for two days (till April 9) and we expect to get vaccines within two days."

  • Apr 09, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Section 144 imposed in 2 Odisha villages

    Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission conducted panchayat polls on Thursday in two villages of Kotia, Koraput in Odisha over which both the state's stake claim. "Villagers have requested us to provide security so that they can vote freely," an officer of Andhra Pradesh Police said.

    Koraput District Collector Abdaal M Akhtar said, "Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the two villages after cases of COVID-19 were found there. Only 15% voting was recorded in the villages."

