With 1,31,968 new Covid cases, 780 deaths in 24 hours, India records biggest spike so far

Image Source : AP A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai

India on Friday recorded a massive surge of 1,31,968 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry. With this, India's tally now stands at 13,060,542. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. As many as 780 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,67,642.

Out of this, Maharashtra added 56,286 new cases to its tally and the total number of cases has now reached 3,229,547, according to health department. While Delhi logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single day spike this year.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,229,547), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (913,274), and Tamil Nadu (911,110).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a virtual Covid review meeting with Chief Ministers of states as the country goes through the second wave of coronavirus, with daily cases exceeding one lakh mark.

"A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 situation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that people have become far too casual in their approach towards covid appropriate behaviour.

"Once again we need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and following COVID-19 safety protocols," he said during a review meeting with chief ministers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also ruled out imposing any lockdown in the country, however, he emphasized the need to identify micro-containment zones in a mission mode.

"We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9 pm or 10 pm till 5 am or 6 am," Modi said.

PM Modi also proposed to observe ‘Tika Utsav (vaccine festival)’ for COVID-19 from April 11 (Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary) to April 14 (B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary)

Latest India News