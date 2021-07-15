Breaking News July 15 | LIVE

Two women died when their small plane crashed into an empty home in a luxury gated community in the hills of Northern California, relatives said Wednesday. Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove was flying the plane Tuesday, and Alice Diane Emig of Rancho Cordova and her dog, Toby, were on board, Emig's family told Monterey Bay-area news station KSBW-TV.

The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home in the gated community about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the city of Monterey shortly after departing from Monterey Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.