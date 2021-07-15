Breaking News July 15 | LIVE

Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
July 15, 2021 6:39 IST
According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 189 million, including 4,074,023 fatalities. A total of 172,775,642 patients are reported to have recovered. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates about the COVID-19 crisis. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

  • Jul 15, 2021 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Indian player tests positive in UK

    One of the 23 Indian cricketers in the ongoing tour of England has tested positive for COVID-19 during the 20-day break and will not be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday. The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.

  • Jul 15, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    14 workers trapped in under construction tunnel in China

    Search teams were trying Thursday to rescue 14 construction workers trapped by an overnight flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood in the city of Zhuhai is under investigation, the city’s emergency management department said in an online post. A command center was set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies. 

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Telangana Cabinet approves logistics policy

    The Telangana cabinet on Wednesday approved a logistics policy against the backdrop of the rapid growth in industries, e-commerce and services sector. The government will develop basic infrastructure facilities like warehouses, cold storages, dry ports, truck dock parking and other in the logistics sector.

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Trio targeting high-end car owners held in Bengaluru

    Three con men targeting luxury car owners have been arrested in Bengaluru and 19 luxury cars valued around Rs 3 crore seized from them, police said on Wednesday. The three were identified as Naseeb, Mohamme Azam and Mahir Khan, all residents of Bengaluru. Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant said that the Central Crime Branch's Organised Crime wing unearthed the cheating case and arrested three persons.

     

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka to convert 150 ITIs into technology hubs

    Karnataka would convert 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state into technology hubs under the Udyoga (job creation) scheme at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday. "Converting ITIs into technology hubs will accelerate up-skilling our youth workforce across the state and prepare them for jobs," Narayan told reporters here on the eve of 'World Youth Skills Day on Thursday.

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Four injured as roof of building collapses in central Delhi

    Delhi food minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said four persons were injured after a roof of a house collapsed due to rain in the Ballimaran area in the central part of the city. The minister visited the place and took to Twitter to inform about the incident.

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Argentina logs 1,00,000 virus deaths

    Argentina on Wednesday reported more than 1,00,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance by many people. Some 614 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,00,250, the Health Ministry said.

     

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US: 2 women killed after small plane crashes into empty home

    Two women died when their small plane crashed into an empty home in a luxury gated community in the hills of Northern California, relatives said Wednesday. Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove was flying the plane Tuesday, and Alice Diane Emig of Rancho Cordova and her dog, Toby, were on board, Emig's family told Monterey Bay-area news station KSBW-TV.

    The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home in the gated community about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the city of Monterey shortly after departing from Monterey Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi on Varanasi visit today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects during the visit

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Choksi lands in Antigua and Barbuda

    Diamantaire Mehul Choksi has landed in Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 after leaving India, after 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry which his lawyers claim was a kidnapping plan, local media reported. Choksi, 62, was given bail by Dominica High Court to travel back to Antigua for seeking medical help from a neurologist based there.

    After depositing bail money of EC Dollars 10,000, Choksi in a shirt and shorts flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane, Antigua News Room reported.

    While seeking bail, Choksi had attached his medical reports, including CT scan, which showed "mildly worsening hematoma". The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant. 

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Sewa International raises USD30 million, airlifts medical equipment to India

    An Indian-American non-profit body said it has raised more than USD 30 million towards its COVID-19 relief efforts in India and has airlifted a fresh lot of medical equipment to the country. Sewa International USA is procuring needed medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and shipping them to India, it said in a statement.

    Sewa said that a planeload of medical equipment have reached New Delhi marking yet another milestone in its efforts to supply much-needed medical equipment to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    VP Naidu calls meeting of Rajya Sabha

    VP Naidu calls meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders on July 17 ahead of Parliament monsoon session

  • Jul 15, 2021 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fuel price today

    The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi is at Rs 101.54 per litre & Rs 89.87 per litre respectively today

    Petrol and diesel prices per litre - Rs 107.54 and Rs 97.45 in Mumbai; Rs 109.89 and Rs 98.67 in Bhopal; Rs 101.74 & Rs 93.02 in Kolkata respectively

