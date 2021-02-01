Breaking News February 1 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, February 01, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2021 9:58 IST
  • Feb 01, 2021 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Entry, exit gates of 4 green line metro stations are closed: DMRC

    Entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border metro stations are closed.

  • Feb 01, 2021 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India reports 11,427 new COVID-19 cases

    India reported 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, 11,858 discharges, and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. 

    • Total cases: 1,07,57,610
    • Total discharges: 1,04,34,983
    • Death toll: 1,54,392
    • Active cases: 1,68,235
  • Feb 01, 2021 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Sensex at 46,687.54

    Sensex opens at 46,687.54, up by 401.77 points. 

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi revises capping on gathering for religious, cultural events or weddings, funerals

    Delhi government revises the capping on the maximum number of people gathering for social/religious/cultural events or weddings and funerals. Not more than 200 people allowed if it is a closed hall. No capping on the maximum limit, if it is an open space. 

  • Feb 01, 2021 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi: Vehicular traffic diverted at Akshardham for Noida

    Vehicular traffic diverted at Akshardham for Noida, in the light of farmers' agitation at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

  • Feb 01, 2021 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures from ruling party detained in raid

    Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party were detained in a raid. 

