In a shocking incident, a rape accused on Thursday threw acid at a minor daughter of the victim in the Anand Parbat area as she refused to withdraw the case. The accused killed hiself by drinking the acid from the same bottle, the police said. A 54-year-old man threw acid at a 17-year-old girl at her in front of her house in the central Delhi area. The accused was already undergoing trial in connection with a rape and was out on bail.