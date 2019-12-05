3 arrested as police bust fake currency racket in Uttar Pradesh | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 05, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Amid the onion prices soaring to Rs 120 a kg in open markets of the state, the Odisha government on Wednesday sought to provide succour to people, saying the cost of the pungent vegetable bulb is likely to decline by January first week after production of new crop.
While the onion price in open market was around Rs 90 a kilogram on Tuesday, it registered an overnight jump by Rs 30 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
Businessman Gulshan Vasudeva, his wife and business partner received several injuries and died of shock and haemorrhage, according to the postmortem report released on Wednesday. While his two children died of slit injuries, the report said.
Vasudeva (45), his wife Praveen and business partner Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram on the outskirts of Delhi.
The Pune Police on Wednesday handed over `cloned copies' of the electronic evidence seized during the investigation to the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
Hard disks containing cloned copies were given to the lawyers of all nine accused -- Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao -- in the court of additional sessions judge S R Navander.
The Odisha government on Wednesday suspended a doctor for allegedly administering wrong medicine to a one-year-old child suffering from Diarrhoea, official sources said. The suspended doctor was identified as Biju Agrawal of the Paediatric Department of the Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bolabgir district.
The government action came after Health Secretary P K Mehera found the discrepancy in the doctor's prescription of medicines for the child during his recent visit to the hospital.
