Breaking News December 3 | Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2020 8:05 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 64.8 million, including  1,499,175 fatalities. As many as  44,934,851 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking News December 3

  • Dec 03, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use: Reuters

    Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the US health regulator’s advisory committee meeting: Reuters

  • Dec 03, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Install CCTVs, audio recording at all interrogation rooms, lock-ups: Supreme Court

    Supreme Court directs Centre to install CCTV cameras in offices of investigating agencies including Central Bureau of Investigation,National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, Dept of Revenue Intelligence Enforcement Directorate & Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

  • Dec 03, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Assam reported 173 COVID-19 cases and 138 discharged

    Assam reported 173 COVID-19 cases and 138 discharges today, says Govt. of Assam

    Total cases: 2,13,171
    Total discharges: 2,08,666
    Deaths: 983
    Active cases: 3,519

