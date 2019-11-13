Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. JNU orders partial rollback of hostel fee hike after high-voltage protests

JNU orders partial rollback of hostel fee hike after high-voltage protests

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday ordered partial rollback of hostel fees hike. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Executive Council -- the highest decision-making body of JNU .

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 17:08 IST
BREAKING: JNU orders partial rollback of hostel fees hike

BREAKING: JNU orders partial rollback of hostel fees hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday ordered partial rollback of hostel fees hike. The decision was taken today at a meeting of the Executive Council -- the highest decision-making body of JNU. The Council also proposed a scheme for economic assistance to EWS students. For almost a fortnight, students from Left-backed political outfits have been protesting against the hike in hostel fees.

The students' union claimed the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall administration, has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. The students had gathered outside the convention centre on the campus but, to press their demands effectively, shifted their protest to the administration block, which houses the vice chancellor's office and the office of other senior administration officials, on Wednesday.

Beating their daflis, they shouted slogans against the JNU administration and the vice chancellor. The JNU Teachers Association, representatives of which attend the EC meeting, alleged they were not informed about the change in the venue to the office of the Association of Indian Universities near ITO.

ALSO READ | No full stops to freebies in JNU and how that could change

ALSO READ | JNU teachers' association extends support to protesting students

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFresh western disturbance likely to provide relief from severe pollution by Friday: SAFAR Next StoryHC issues notice to Centre on PIL over passport rules on sex reassignment surgery  