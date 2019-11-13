JNU orders partial rollback of hostel fee hike after high-voltage protests

BREAKING: JNU orders partial rollback of hostel fees hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday ordered partial rollback of hostel fees hike. The decision was taken today at a meeting of the Executive Council -- the highest decision-making body of JNU. The Council also proposed a scheme for economic assistance to EWS students. For almost a fortnight, students from Left-backed political outfits have been protesting against the hike in hostel fees.

The students' union claimed the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall administration, has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. The students had gathered outside the convention centre on the campus but, to press their demands effectively, shifted their protest to the administration block, which houses the vice chancellor's office and the office of other senior administration officials, on Wednesday.

Beating their daflis, they shouted slogans against the JNU administration and the vice chancellor. The JNU Teachers Association, representatives of which attend the EC meeting, alleged they were not informed about the change in the venue to the office of the Association of Indian Universities near ITO.

