Earthquake hits Maharashtra

BREAKING NEWS: A moderate-intensity earthquake hit Maharashtra Tuesday evening. The quake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred 129 kilometers South of Akola at 5.28 PM, the National Centre for Seismology said today.

No immediate casualties or damage was reported.

Earlier on Monday, a strong earthquake shook Mizoram, leading to cracks in buildings and roads. The depth of the quake was traced to be about 20 kilometers. On Sunday too, an earthquake measuring 5.1 hit Mizoram while another was felt on June 18.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Odisha on Monday. The quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district. No casualties were reported.

Another medium-intensity earthquake had hit Chhattisgarh yesterday. The quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred 125 kilometers east northeast of Jagdalpur at 7.46 pm.

