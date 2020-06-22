Earthquake jolts Mizoram again

Image Source : FILE A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has hit Mizoram state again on Monday.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 has hit Mizoram in the early hours on Monday. The tremors were felt in the state just hours after 5.1 magnitude quake jolted state on Sunday night.

The earthquake on Monday hit 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram. The tremors were felt at 04:10:52 (4:10 am) according to the National Centre for Seismology.

While the one that occurred on Sunday night was 25 km Northeast of Aizawl in Mizoram. The tremor was felt at 4:16 pm in the afternoon. There were no reports of any damage or loss of life.

The epicentre of the quake that lasted a few seconds was at 35 km depth. The state had also witnessed a earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale on Thursday night.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

