BREAKING | Captain Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress

Amarinder Singh resigns: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday formally resigned from the Congress, ending his more than 40-year association with the grand old party.

In his resignation letter, Singh has expressed concern over Congress's decision to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress President and has written to Sonia Gandhi that one day the Congress high command will have to regret its decision.

Singh on Saturday said that his decision to leave the party is final. Singh was reacting to some media reports which suggested that some Congress leaders are engaged in backend talks to persuade him to remain in the party. The former Punjab CM reiterated that he will soon launch his political party and said he wanted to build "a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab".

