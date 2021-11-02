'Punjab Lok Congress': Captain Amarinder Singh's new political party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, revealed the name of his new political party 'Punjab Lok Congress' in his resignation letter.

He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said. Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

“I have today sent my resignation to Congress President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the Election Commission. The party symbol will be approved later," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

A few days ago, Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as “incorrect”, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final. He has indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab.

