Boiler blast at NLC thermal power station in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

BREAKING: Boiler blast in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, 7 injured

At least seven workers were injured in a boiler blast at NLC India Limited's thermal power station II in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. The explosion occurred at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd earlier today. Images showed smoke billowing out of the plant. NLC India Limited's relief and rescue teams were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The TPS II has seven units with a capacity of 210 MW each. Only three of them are under operation while the rest were closed for annual maintenance. It is reported that the plant has about 2,000 workers.

This is the third mishappening in a day. Earlier today, gas leakage at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam claimed 10 lives, including a child. More than 1,000 others were taken to the hospital after they complained of health issues. In a similar incident in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, seven workers were hospitalized after a gas leak at a paper mill. Three of them are reported to be critical.

