Basavaraj Bommai becomes new Karnataka CM: Who is he?

Basavaraj Bommai was on Tuesday chosen as the new chief minister of Karnataka, replacing B. S. Yediyurappa who resigned yesterday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP legislature party, which was attended by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leaders Arun Singh and Nalin Kateel who were sent as central observers to Karnataka.

Bommai was the home minister in the BS Yediyurappa government.

The new chief minister is from the politically influential Lingayat community. He belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community. Bommai is said to be a confidante of BS Yediyurappa. His father SR Bommai had also served as Karnataka CM in 1980s.

Bommai had joined the BJP in 2008. Earlier, he held the portfolio of water resources. He is an engineer by profession and began his career with the Tata group.

The Lingayat face is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district.

