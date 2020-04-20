Ayushman Bharat office sealed in Delhi after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The office of the National Health Authority, the nodal agency for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), was sealed in Delhi after one of the employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Testing and treatment for COVID-19 was being carried free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals. The National Health Authority had passed the order earlier this month, stating at the time that the move would strengthen the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

More than 50 crore citizens, if in need, would have been covered by the decision.

(with PTI inputs)

