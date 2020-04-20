Mamata Banerjee denies permission to central teams to visit COVID-affected areas in West Bengal

Image Source : PTI A file photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday objected to the proposed visit of inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to at least seven cities in the state, as she demanded more clarity from the Centre as to the criteria employed in zeroing in on the areas. Earlier in the day, Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaigudi featured in the list of districts slated to be visited by the IMCTs to assess the coronavirus situation in the country.

Besides, the teams, constituted by the Union Home Ministry, will be visiting Indore, Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur, a government release said.

"We welcome all constructive support & suggestions, especially from the Central Govt in negating the #Covid19 crisis. However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts across India including few in WB under Disaster Mgmt Act 2005 is unclear (sic)," Mamata said in a tweet.

"I urge both Honb’le Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism (sic)," the CM added in another tweet.

According to the data with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal has recorded 339 coronavirus cases, resulting in 12 deaths till date.

