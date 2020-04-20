Coronavirus crisis: Indian Army classifies personnel under Green, Yellow and Red categories

File Image

The Indian Army has classified all the personnel into three categories - Green, Yellow and Red, amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. This comes after the Indian Army finalised broad modalities for those rejoining the forces. Those who have completed a 14-day quarantine period will fall under 'Green' category. Others who need to undergo a 14-day quarantine period are classified under 'Yellow' category. Those symptomatic who require isolation and further treatment in a COVID-19 hospital fall under the 'Red' category.

"Broad Modalities/Guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from Leave/Temporary Duty/Courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units," the Indian Army was quoted as saying by ANI.

