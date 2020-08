Air India plane skids while landing at Kozhikode. As per the images at hand, the plane can be seen in severely damaged condition. There is no word as to injury or casualties. It was a Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight number IX-1344. The incident has taken place at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode. The cockpit and cabin has suffered extensive damage. It is being reported that pilot of the plane has succumbed. The

(More to follow)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage