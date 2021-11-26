Boycotting 'Constitution Day' celebrations an insult to Ambedkar: BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall of Parliament

Highlights Constitution Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India

The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year

The BJP on Friday hit out at the Opposition for boycotting the 'Constitution Day' celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament and termed it as an insult to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

About 14 Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, DMK, RJD, and Left, boycotted the 'Constitution Day' programme at the Central Hall of Parliament which was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"14 parties including Congress, Left, TMC, RJD, SS, NCP, SP, IUML and the DMK to boycott 'Constitution Day' celebrations in Central Hall. Congress, which created a big hue and cry during Nehru's birth anniversary program, is leading the boycott. This is an insult to Dr Ambedkar," BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the boycott is disrespectful to the Constitution of India. "This proves that the Congress can only respect leaders from the Nehru family and no other leader, including BR Ambedkar," he said.

Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for the adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee."

On Thursday, Congress and several other opposition parties said that they will boycott the Constitution Day celebrations.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. It was on November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The Modi government had in 2015 through a gazette notification declared that November 26 will be celebrated as Constitution Day.

