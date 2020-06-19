Should India boycott Chinese products? Have Your Say

Image Source : INDIA TV Should Chinese products be banned in India. Have your say.

Anger against China is at an all-time high in the country after an unprecedented breach of mutual agreement by the People's Liberation Army left 20 Indian soldiers dead at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

The stand-off which was continuing for several days took a deadly turn when Chinese PLA troops attacked India soldiers in which at least 20 Indian personnel were martyred. The mood in India has turned completely against China following the incidents in Ladakh with an overwhelming number of people wanting to boycott Chinese products. On Twitter, topics like 'Boycott China', 'Go China' and 'Go Chinese Go' were trending as the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash has stirred anti-China sentiment among people.

"Boycott of China-made products, China investments in Indian companies or involvement of Chinese companies in India should be done in phased manner," Sonam Wangchuk, engineer and innovator.

Where do you stand on the issue? We would like to hear from you. Send in your comments in our Comments Section. You can also post your reactions on the topic tagging India TV Twitter handle: @indiatvnews

ALSO READ | Satellite images REVEAL China damming Galwan river, was constructing road

ALSO READ | Indian Army, Air Force on alert in Ladakh; attack helicopters, reconnaissance planes fly over Leh

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage