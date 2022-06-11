Mumbai: 16-year-old commits suicide after mother tells him not to play online games

Follow us on Image Source : AP 16-year-old commits suicide after mother tells him not to play online games

Highlights A 16-year-old child in Mumbai committed suicide.

He did so after his mother asked him not to play online games.

Police found his body on the railway track between Malad and Kandivali stations.

Boy commits suicide: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old child in Mumbai committed suicide, after his mother asked him not to play online games on his mobile phone. He even left a suicide note that said his parents pressurised him for studies.

The incident took place on Friday, when the boy identified as Om Bharat, was playing online games on his mobile phone. This is when his mother snatched the phone away from him and asked him to study instead. She left the house, and when she came back, Om was nowhere to be seen.

She found a note that read, "I'm going to commit suicide. Will never come back. Don't come looking for me." The local Dindoshi Police Station was quickly informed when the note was found. Later, police found a body on the railway track between Malad and Kandivali stations, who was identified as Om.

The Borivali GRP has registered an accidental death report and has transferred further investigation to Dindoshi police station.

