'Hanged by neck until dead': Nirbhaya convicts to be issued Black Warrant soon

Representational Image

The clock is ticking. The four men convicted of raping and killing Nirbhaya in 2012 are nearing their ends. Soon, Form No. 42 or Black Warrant/Death Warrant will be issued by the concerned court. The Black Warrant is an order for the execution of a convict who has been sentenced to die. One of the convicts has sought mercy from the President. Another convict has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court's previous judgment that had sentenced him to die. The moment the court or the President decide against the convicts, a black warrant or death warrant would be issued against them.

WHAT BLACK WARRANT SAYS:

The Black Warrant is titled 'Warrant of Execution of a Sentence of Death'. It is sent by the concerned court to the jail superintendent, who decides on the time and communicates it to the court. After court issues a death warrant, it is sent in a red envelope or file to the Tihar jail. Following this, the family of the convict is informed about the execution. The convict is not made to work at all after the issuance of black warrant. He is closely monitored 24/7. Medical checkup is done on the convict twice a day.

Addressed to the office in-charge of the jail, the black warrant identifies the convict who has been sentenced to die, the case, the day he/she was awarded the death penalty and the court that confirmed the capital punishment. "This is to authorise and require you to carry the said sentence into execution by causing the said (convict's name) to be hanged by the neck until he be dead..."

TEXT OF BLACK WARRANT:

To the Officer in charge of the Jail at ______________ (name of jail)

WHEREAS ________________ (name of the prisoner), the ___ (1st, 2nd, 3rd, as the case may be) Prisoner in case No. ________ (case number) of the Calendar for 20__ at the Session held before me on the __ day of ______ (month), 20__, has been by a warrant of the Court, dated the __ day of _______, committed to your custody under sentence of death; and whereas the order of the High Court at _________ (place of the high court) confirming the said sentence has been received by this Court;

This is to authorise and require you to carry the said sentence into execution by causing the said _________ (name of the prisoner) to be hanged by the neck until he be dead, at _______________ (time and place of execution), and to return this warrant to the Court with an endorsement certifying that the sentence has been executed.

Dated, this __ day of ________, 20__.

(Seal of the Court) (Signature)

What Black Warrant of Nirbhaya convicts says

ALSO READ | Death countdown pushes Nirbhaya's rapists under depression, reduced food intake

ALSO READ | Pawan Jallad, hangman from Meerut prison, 'ready' to hang Nirbhaya's rapists