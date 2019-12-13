Death countdown pushes Nirbhaya's rapists under depression, reduced food intake

The death countdown has pushed convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case under depression, jail sources told PTI on Friday. Sources revealed all the four convicts have also reduced their food intake. Four-five security personnel are deployed with each of the four convicts to ensure that they do not harm themselves.

Meanwhile, jail authorities have banned any communication between the convicts ever since Pawan Kumar Gupta was shifted to Tihar from Mandoli jail, a IANS report said. The three convicts earlier used to talk among themselves during the day time in Tihar jail.

Even though there have been no orders for the execution of the convicts, Tihar jail administration is making preparations to hang them. IANS sources said the cleaning of the execution chamber in Tihar jail can't be ignored. The gallows are also been repaired by the inmates of Tihar. The activities going on in the execution chamber and increased security of it signals that something is on the cards, the sources added.

Only a couple of policemen were guarding the execution chamber after the hanging of terrorist Afzal Guru but now Tamil Nadu Special Police Force personnel have been deployed for its security. Apart from this, senior officials of the jail also take rounds to keep an eye on its security.

"Not only the security of the execution chamber has been increased but the rust on the lever has also been cleaned. The jail authorities have also checked whether the lever is working properly or not," a source told IANS on condition of anonymity.

"The lights of the chamber have also been repaired and it has been cleaned," sources said.

Apart from this, to carry out the hanging of the convicts the jail authorities will require a hangman.

