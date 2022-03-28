Monday, March 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Scuffle between TMC, BJP MLAs inside Bengal Assembly; 5 BJP MLAs suspended
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait claims to receive threat call, police probe on

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait claims to receive threat call, police probe on

A police team on Monday visited the house of Rakesh Tikait and recorded his statement after he lodged a complaint wherein he claimed to receive a call threatening to kill him.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Muzaffarnagar Published on: March 28, 2022 13:37 IST
Rakesh Tikait addresses the annual convention of Kendriya
Image Source : PTI
Rakesh Tikait addresses the annual convention of Kendriya Jan Sangharsh Samiti, at Netarhat in Latehar district, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Highlights

  • Tikait has alleged in the complaint that the caller threatened to kill him
  • Police said that a team was formed to look into the allegations
  • A police team on Monday recorded Rakesh Tikait's statement

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday lodged a complaint with the Muzaffarnagar Police Station against an unknown person who threatened him of dire consequences.

Tikait has alleged in the complaint that the caller threatened to kill him. The complaint was lodged by Pravez Tyagi, the driver of Tikait. It was lodged with the Civil Lines Police Station of Muzaffarnagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav confirmed that a complaint was received. He said that a team was formed to look into the allegations.

A police team on Monday visited the house of Rakesh Tikait and recorded his statement.

The police are going through the call details record of the number which was used to threaten the leader. The police said that they are also trying to get the location of the said number. They said that they were hopeful in identifying the person behind it.

"We hope to make an early arrest. Our best officials are looking into the matter," said a police official.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News