Mamata faces reality check from BJP day after questioning Centre’s vaccine policy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centre's efforts to arrest the spread of Covid-19. Amit Malviya, party's co-in charge of West Bengal, said that when the state had plunged into a major crisis but the she skipped several meetings convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help tackle the matter.

Malviya said that Mamata didn't attend any Covid management meeting held in the last three months, adding that this reflects the level of seriousness her government is adopting in fighting against the virus.

"Mamata Banerjee has not attended a single Covid management meet held in the last 3 months held between the PM and CMs because she is busy “campaigning”. Reflects her seriousness when it comes to managing Covid in West Bengal. For the records she also holds the health portfolio," he tweeted.

"She has not only failed to utilise the quota of vaccine sent to WB but also scaled down the number of Covid beds (down to 7,776 in Apr as compared to 13,588 in Dec) and treatment facilities across the state. All she does is write letters to Prime Minister for narrow politics...," the BJP leader added.

BJP's Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh too blasted Mamata as he trashed her charges that PM Modi had exported a major chunk of vaccines. He said that Banerjee did not respond to missives of the Union Health Ministry and accused her of creating confusion.

"Our country was working on seven vaccines, of which two has been approved, produced in bulk and administered to at least 12.5 crore so far. Statesmen from several countries have compared Modiji's feat with that of Lord Hanuman who carried mountain on his shoulder (to cure Lord Laxman with medicinal plant). Modiji sent boxes of vaccine to other countries. We catered to our needs as well as those of our global friends," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Banerjee in a letter written to PM Modi said that criticised the Central government over its Covid-19 vaccine policy, terming it as "hollow, without any substance and regrettable show of evasion of responsibility".

This is the second letter the Chief Minister sent to Modi in three days. On Sunday, she had requested the Prime Minister to make available the supply of vaccine, medicine and oxygen so that West Bengal can scale up the vaccination process and provide adequate treatment to the people.

