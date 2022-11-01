BJP's ideology favours rising air pollution: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab would have seen a large-scale reduction in stubble burning had the Centre supported the state government's initiative to provide a cash incentive to farmers for not burning crop residue," said Gopal Rai.

Delhi: The ideology of the BJP favours rising air pollution levels said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai adding that BJP had voiced support for the bursting of firecrackers but did not help the Punjab government in providing cash incentives to farmers for not burning crop residue. The minister also attacked Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and said that the latter would not have stopped the implementation of the "Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign to reduce vehicular emissions without instructions from the saffron party.

"The mindset and the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) favour an increase in the air pollution levels. Punjab would have seen a large-scale reduction in stubble burning had the Centre supported the state government's initiative to provide a cash incentive to farmers for not burning crop residue," he said.

"We also saw that those in the BJP were busy supporting the bursting of firecrackers in Delhi (on Diwali). They too live in Delhi. All of us should work together to fight air pollution... The BJP should stop considering air pollution as a problem of a particular political party or of particular states," said Gopal Rai.

