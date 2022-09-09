Friday, September 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: Gopal Rai writes to Bhupender Yadav, seeks time to prepare plan to fight 'air pollution'

Delhi: Gopal Rai writes to Bhupender Yadav, seeks time to prepare plan to fight 'air pollution'

Delhi air pollution: The Delhi government is committed to providing clean air to people and is working on short-term and long-term measures. These measures are being implemented through action plans for summers and winters, he said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2022 14:08 IST
Delhi air pollution, air pollution IN DELHI, air pollution causes, air pollution definition, air pol
Image Source : GOPAL RAI (TWITTER). Gopal Rai writes to Bhupender Yadav, seeks time to prepare plan to fight air pollution in Delhi.

Highlights

  • Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
  • Gopal Rai seeks time to discuss, prepare joint action plan to fight air pollution during winters
  • Delhi govt is committed to providing clean air to people and is working on several measures

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday (September 9) wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking time to discuss and prepare a joint action plan to fight air pollution in the national capital in winter.

The Delhi government is committed to providing clean air to people and is working on short-term and long-term measures. These measures are being implemented through action plans for summers and winters, he said.

Rai said the Delhi government's efforts have led to an increase in the number of "satisfactory" (AQ1 51 to 100) and "moderate" (AQI 101 to 200) air quality days.

He said like the last two years, the Delhi government has prepared a winter action plan to fight air pollution.

"We request you to give us time to prepare a plan to save Delhi from the possible danger of air pollution in the coming months," he wrote in the letter to Yadav, who is the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Last year also, Rai wrote several letters to Yadav, calling for emergency meetings to discuss the air pollution issue but did not receive any reply.

Delhi's winter action plan focuses on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, green war room and green Delhi application, pollution hotspots, real-time apportionment study, smog tower, e-waste parks, plantation, eco-farming, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states.

The city government has also re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, including on Diwali, till January 1, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

Related Stories
Google Maps to show air quality in your area now: Know how

Google Maps to show air quality in your area now: Know how

Reducing air pollution may improve brain development in children

Reducing air pollution may improve brain development in children

'Green cement' - Navrattan Group's answer to rising infrastructure air pollution in India

'Green cement' - Navrattan Group's answer to rising infrastructure air pollution in India

Revamped plan to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR to come into force from October 1

Revamped plan to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR to come into force from October 1

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Cracker ban to 'hurt' Hindu sentiments, has nothing to do with pollution: Delhi BJP

ALSO READ: Pollution scare! Delhi govt bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News