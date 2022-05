Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Modi government saying the BJP rule is worse than that of Hitler and Stalin.

Speaking on the recent cut in the excise duty by the Central government, Mamata Banerjee said, "They (BJP) do this before any election. Only a small portion of BPL category is under Ujjwala Yojana. How poor people will buy a domestic gas at a cost of Rs 800?"

