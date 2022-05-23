India always finds solution no matter how big problem is: PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Japan | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Indian community Tokya, Japan on the sidelines of the Quad Summit 2022, scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said India and Japan are "natural partners" and Japanese investments have played an important role in India's development journey. He also said that India's relationship with Japan is of spirituality, cooperation, and belonging. Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey. Today's world needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. This is the way to save humanity from the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism and climate change. Noting that India has always found a solution no matter how big the problem is, Modi said that during coronavirus pandemic, there was an atmosphere of uncertainty, but even in that situation, India supplied 'Made in India' vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent it to more than 100 countries. Whenever I visit Japan, I witness your affection. Many of you have settled in Japan for years and assimilated the Japanese culture. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing, Modi told Indian diaspora amid chats of slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indian community in Japan to take forward the campaign of "Bharat Chalo, Bharat Se Judo (come to India, join India)." Addressing over 700 members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, the Prime Minister appreciated the Indian community members for their skill, talent and entrepreneurship and their connect with the motherland. Invoking Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, Modi underlined the deep cultural ties that exist between India and Japan. Highlighting the various socio-economic developments and reform initiatives taken in India in recent years, he said that these reforms have been taken particularly in the domains of infrastructure, governance, green growth, and digital revolution. Before the event, Modi met Japanese indologists, sportspersons, and cultural artistes who are contributing to promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan. Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

