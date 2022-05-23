Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend Quad summit, Indian diaspora calls him 'Bharat Ma Ka Sher'

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan's Tokyo city on a two-day visit.

He will attend the Quad leaders' Summit on May 24.

PM Modi also interacted with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Tokyo.

PM Modi in Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan's Tokyo city on a two-day visit to attend the Quad summit. The Indian diaspora in the country eagerly awaited his arrival, and called him 'Bharat Ma Ka Sher' as he made his way inside Tokyo.

"We are super happy to welcome PM Modi to Japan. His energy is infectious...He has made us proud everywhere," said people from the Indian diaspora. One of the placards held by people read, 'Jo 370 hataye hain vo Tokyo aaye hain (The one who revoked article 370, has come to Tokyo)'.

The meeting of the Quad leaders will begin tomorrow (May 24) and is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programs during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," Modi tweeted in both Japanese and English.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

"In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives," Modi said in his departure statement.

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," said Modi, whose visit to Japan is taking place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan, and Australia.

Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

