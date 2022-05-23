PM Modi impressed as he interacts with Japanese kid in Hindi, asks 'Where did you learn?' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi impressed as he interacts with Japanese kids in Hindi, asks 'Where did you learn?' | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Japan's Tokyo city. As he landed in the city today, he interacted with some Japanese kids who were awaiting his autograph with Indian kids on his arrival at a hotel. He interacted with them in Hindi, and even asked them, "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?"

Grade 5 student Wizuki seemed elated as he talked to the PM. He said he can't speak Hindi very well, but can understand. "...Can't speak Hindi much, but I understand...PM read my message, and I also got his signature, so I am very happy..."

The Japanese kids donned traditional wear as they met PM Modi. "He gave us his blessings and autograph," said a kid after the interaction. Ritsuki Kobayashi said that he is very happy and said, "He (PM Modi) read my message, which I wrote on paper and this is the reason that I am very happy and even I got his signature."

People from the Indian diaspora also met PM Modi in Tokyo. An Indian origin woman who present there to welcome the Prime Minister said, "We are super happy to welcome PM Modi to Japan. His energy is infectious...He has made us proud everywhere."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, received a rousing welcome on Monday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.

Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo to participate in the Quad summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

