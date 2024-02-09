BJP-RLD alliance finalised, Jayant Chaudhary's party to contest two seats in Uttar Pradesh: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RLD MP Jayant Singh Chaudhary.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) may enter into an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources have said.

According to reports, the seat-sharing between BJP and RLD has almost been finalised.

Sources say that RLD will contest on two seats in Uttar Pradesh which are Baghpat and Bijnor. Besides this, it will also get one Rajya Sabha seat, and one MLC position.

The party will also be accommodated in the Centre and State cabinet, sources said. In the 2019 elections, RLD allied with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Speculations are also rife that BJP's former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is going to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Punjab.

Talks on seat-sharing between BJP and SAD are advancing and a formal announcement may come in the coming days.

On speculations of Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD joining the BJP-led alliance in UP, Samajwadi party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "I know Jayant and his father very well because I have worked with him... I hope that Jayant will not let the farmer's protest weaken..."

Earlier, similar sentiments were echoed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who said he hopes that Jayant Chaudhary will not weaken the struggle going on for the 'khushali' (prosperity) of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party national general secretary said Jayant Chaudhary will remain with the I.N.D.I.A bloc and defeat the BJP in the general elections.

