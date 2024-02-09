Lok Sabha elections: UBT-Shiv Sena to go solo in Maharashtra? Uddhav asks candidates to prepare for polls

Upset over the delay in seat distribution for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has instructed his potential 11 candidates to prepare for the polls. According to reports, all these 11 leaders have been asked to start work in their parliamentary constituencies. Before Shiv Sena, AAP, in a sign of exasperation over lingering seat-sharing talks with its I.N.D.I.A bloc partner Congress, declared party candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies, including Guwahati, in Assam. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has also decided to contest alone in Punjab.
- Mumbai South - Arvind Sawant
- Mumbai North West - Amol Kirtikar
- Raigarh - Anant Geete
- Sindhudurg Ratnagiri - Vinayak Raut
- Thane - Rajan Vichare
- Shirdi - Bhausaheb Wakchore
- Buldhana - Narendra Khedekar
- Sambhaji Nagar - Chandrakant Khaire
- Dhara Shiv - Omraje Nimbalkar
- Parbhani - Sanjay Jadhav
According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will officially announce the names of the candidates after the seat-sharing formula is decided. There may be a dispute over Mumbai North West seat from where Sanjay Nirupam wants to contest, reports said.