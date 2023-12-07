BJP Parliamentary Party meeting: Standing ovation for PM Modi over election success | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday held a Parliamentary Party meeting with all its MPs at Parliament ahead of resumption of proceedings of the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a standing ovation at the meeting by all party leaders present at the gathering following the party's spectacular victory win in assembly electioins in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. PM Modi's leadership has been cited by the party as the primary reason for its big win.

The MPs raised slogans lauding PM Modi's leadership at the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party in Parliament's Winter Session. BJP president JP Nadda felicitated the PM.

The BJP snatched power from rival Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Telangana BJP's vote share and tally rose.

The meeting came a day after most of BJP MPs who won in the assembly election held in four states resigned from Parliament. The development is taken as big move to organisational restruction aiming upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

Why does BJP hold a Parliamentary Party meeting?

The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during sessions. In the meetings, its leaders, including PM Modi, speak on different issues germane to the agenda in Parliament and also to its organisational and political campaigns. They discuss the strategies to counter oppositon during the debate in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

