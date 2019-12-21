Image Source : FILE "I have been receiving death threats for me and my family, says Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir On Saturday approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from a caller using an international number.

The East Delhi MP has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the threats received by him on Friday. He urged police to ensure the safety and security of his family.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote a letter to DCP Shahdara District. In the letter, he said: "I have been receiving death threats for me & my family from an international number. I request you to file an FIR for the same & ensure safety and security to my family."

On Friday Gambhir had lashed out at human rights organisations and Bollywood A-listers over the violent turn of many anti-CAA protests across the country where cops were beaten.

“I think all human rights warriors, Bollywood attention seekers and pseudo-liberal journalists have gone to the UN to seek a referendum on whether policemen have human rights or not. Sick! #Gujarat #Lucknow #Delhi @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal,” he tweeted.

I think all human rights warriors, bollywood attention seekers and pseudo liberal journalists have gone to the UN to seek a referendum on whether policemen have human rights or not. Sick! #Gujrat #Lucknow #Delhi@MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/IbzZAsx7DS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 20, 2019

The BJP MP also tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banarjee, expressing concern over injured cops during protests pan India.

