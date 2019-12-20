Gautam Gambhir condemns violent protests over CAA

Image Source : FILE Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has expressed dissatisfaction over violent protests.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Friday lashed out at human rights organisations and Bollywood A listers over the violent turn of many anti-CAA protests across the country where cops were beaten.He tweeted on the micro-blogging site: "I think all human rights warriors, Bollywood attention seekers and pseudo-liberal journalists have gone to the UN to seek a referendum on whether policemen have human rights or not. Sick! #Gujarat #Lucknow #Delhi @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal."

The BJP MP from east Delhi constituency also tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee in his tweet, expressing his concern over injured cops during violent protests pan India.

India witnessed violent protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by Parliament. New Delhi, Lucknow, Mau and Assam to name a few.

Many police personnel have been reportedly injured during the protests.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act provides for speeding up the process for Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and having sought shelter in India as of December 31, 2014.

Also Read | Anti-CAA protests: Carrying tricolour and 'Save Constitution' banners, thousands protest in Jama Masjid area

Watch | People peacefully offer prayers at Delhi gate