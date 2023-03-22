BJP leader Vijayvargiya mulls forming 'Hanuman Chalisa Club', says Post-Partition India a 'Hindu Rashtra'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that India was divided on religious lines in 1947, but post-independence and Partition whatever was left of the country constituted a “Hindu Rashtra”.

Speaking to the media in Indore on March 21, he said, " “When India was divided, it was on this issue (on religious lines). After Partition, Pakistan was formed and the remaining country is a Hindu nation." His remarks came while responding to the demand from a section of religious leaders to declare India a Hindu Rashtra.

The former state cabinet minister claimed a Muslim friend of his living in Bhopal recites the 'Hanuman Chalisa' every day and also visits a Shiva temple.

“I asked my Muslim friend how he was inspired to worship Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva. My friend replied that when he read the history of his family, he came to know that his ancestors were Rajputs of Rajasthan and some of his relatives are still Rajputs who live in Rajasthan and also in Uttar Pradesh,” Vijayvargiya said without revealing the man’s identity.

Vijayvargiya mulls forming 'Hanuman Chalisa Club'

He further claimed like his Muslim friend, there are many people in the country who feel their ancestors once recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Vijayvargiya went on to say that he was considering forming a “Hanuman Chalisa Club” to wean youths away from drugs.

Asked about the recent activities of separatist forces in Punjab, the BJP leader said the Centre and the state government were working together to deal with the problem and their efforts will yield good results.

