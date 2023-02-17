Making India a 'Hindu-Rashtra' means destroying the country: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nitish Kumar slams government on BBC row

Bihar Chief Minister on Friday slammed those who are demanding to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra', saying If one wants to do this (make India 'Hindu-Rashtra') then he wants to destroy the country.

"People of every religion and sect live here. If one wants to do this (make India 'Hindu-Rashtra') then one wants to destroy the country. We should only adhere to what the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said. He was killed eventually. We are following the path of Gandhiji," the CM asserted.

Targeting the Modi government, Kumar said we can see what they (the Centre) want and if they move ahead, people will answer them.

"If someone will speak against them (Modi government) they will face consequences. Those who want to speak and write against us can do so, eventually, it's public who will ll decide," Bihar CM said on I-T 'surveys' on news broadcaster BBC.

