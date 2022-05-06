BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AAPNARESHBALYAN BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested

Tajinder Bagga Arrested: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday morning arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence. He was arrested by the police based on a complaint registered with its cybercell. Bagga is the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

According to reports, Bagga was booked by the police after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against him. The AAP leader said that Bagga had made provocative statements and spread rumours. He added that the BJP leader even attempted to create religious and communal enmity.

"BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police," Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that Bagga was arrested and taken away by 50 cops from his house.

"A true chieftain, he cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics. Why so much fear of a true Sardar?" he tweeted.

'Bagga illegally arrested'

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and accused the Punjab government of misusing the state government machinery against opposition leaders.

"BJP strongly condemns arrest of BJYM secretary Tajinder Bagga," he tweeted.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that Bagga was illegally arrested. "Police didn't allow him to even wear his turban. Complaint filed over manhandling of Tajindar Bagga by his father. Kejriwal's Hitler-like act will cost him. Punjab Police acting on directions of Kejriwal."

Latest India News