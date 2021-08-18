Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' invitation for Covid third wave: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', being carried out by a number of Union ministers in various states, was an "invitation for a third wave of COVID-19". Talking to reporters here, Raut said they have asked the BJP to have patience.

"The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is an invitation for a third wave of COVID-19. The BJP is doing it deliberately," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Notably, newly-inducted Union ministers Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil and Bhagwat Karad earlier this week embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad' yatras in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to people and thank them for the BJP's win in elections in the recent past.

Asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being ranked among top five CMs in the country in a survey conducted by a media organisation, Raut said, "The BJP is trying to discredit this opinion poll, because not a single BJP chief minister has made it to the top five in the country." Why is no BJP CM in this list of top five? he asked.

Raut also reminded the BJP that when findings of such polls were in their favour, its party workers played 'dhols' and celebrated it.

"We will also have some fireworks," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said, and expressed confidence that Thackeray will become the top chief minister in the country in coming days.

On Thackeray being criticised for very little public appearances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Raut said, "What about other chief ministers who are in the top five (list of the survey)? Did they merely sit at home and still found themselves in the top five? CM Thackeray has been taking cautious steps to bring people out of the COVID-19 situation."

Thackeray has taken strong steps and his work has been lauded by court as well. His work in the fields of education, development and infrastructure is recognised by everyone and the whole country is looking at it, Raut said.

