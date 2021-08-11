Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'All is well in party': Nitish Kumar dismisses speculations of factional feud in Janata Dal-United

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has dismissed media reports suggesting a rift in his Janata Dal (United). Kumar said that "all was well in his party".

“Sabhi log ek jut hain” (all are united)," Kumar, who is the party’s de facto leader, told reporters on Monday when asked about some posters of RCP Singh where Lalan’s image was absent. Notably, besides RCP Singh, Lalan was also considered as one of the top contenders for a cabinet berth from the quota of the JD(U).

A section of media claimed that JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and his predecessor RCP Singh, who stepped down upon induction in Union Cabinet, have emerged as rival power centres.

Nitish pointed out that after having held the national president’s post himself for quite some time, "I expressed the desire to pass on the mantle to RCP Singh a few months ago. But he later wanted to be relieved of the party post after his hands became full as a cabinet minister at the Centre".

"The name of Lalan, who is our old colleague and has been with us since the Samata Party days, was endorsed by all at the recent national executive meeting," he claimed.

